Encounter breaks out at Kupwara in J&K

Srinagar, May 26 An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Kreeri in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Thursday.

"Based on a specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding infiltration attempt of terrorists in village Jumagund, Kupwara, an encounter has started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the Army and the Police," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

