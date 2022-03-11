Encounter breaks out in J-K's Pulwama
By ANI | Published: March 11, 2022 10:00 PM2022-03-11T22:00:10+5:302022-03-11T22:10:03+5:30
An encounter has started at Chewaklan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama between security forces and terrorists, said the J-K police on Friday.
An encounter has started at Chewaklan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama between security forces and terrorists, said the J-K police on Friday.
Police and security forces are jointly on the job.
"#Encounter has started at Chewaklan area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app