Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, May 6 An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Karhama Kunzer area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

"Encounter has started at Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

