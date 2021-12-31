Encounter underway between CRPF's CoBRA unit and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

One CoBRA personnel has been injured in the gunfight which is underway between the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) CoBRA special operations unit and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

According to the CRPF Inspector-general (IG) D Prakash, the injured jawan has been evacuated by chopper.

"Our troops holding are the ground," he added.

More details in the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor