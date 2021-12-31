'Ending 2021 on a great note', says Mansukh Mandaviya as India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 145 cr

On New Year's eve, as India crossed a milestone of administering 145 crore COVID-19 doses to the eligible population, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said 'ending the year on a great note'.

"Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore COVID-19 vaccinations," the Union Health Minister tweeted.

Thanking the healthcare and frontline workers for helping achieve the milestone, the minister added, "My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare and frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination and resolve in the challenging 2021 year."

As per CoWIN portal, India administered 1,45,05,86,211 vaccine doses by 4.26 pm. On Friday, a total of 49,38,832 vaccine doses were administered by 4.26 pm.

India's nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 commenced on January 16, 2021.

As per the Centre, more than 150.66 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor