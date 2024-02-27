Enforcement Directorate Searches at Premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi in Bihar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at properties associated with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Kiran Devi in Ara, located in Bihar's Bhojpur district. These searches are connected to the investigation into money laundering related to an illegal sand-mining case involving Kiran Devi and her husband, Arun Yadav, a former MLA.

Arun Yadav is also under investigation by central probe agencies in relation to the alleged land-for-job scam, which involves RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family members. Additionally, both Yadav and Kiran Devi are subjects of investigation by the ED regarding their alleged involvement in the illegal sand mining case.

Kiran Devi is the RJD MLA from the Sandesh constituency in Bhojpur district. Her husband Arun Kumar Yadav, had also represented Sandesh assembly constituency (from 2015 to 2020).

According to sources when ED sleuths reached Kiran Devi’s residence on Tuesday morning, the MLA was not present there. Searches were also conducted at premises linked to the MLA in Agiaon in Bhojpur.

Despite multiple attempts by PTI, the RJD MLA was unavailable for comments regarding the ED raids. It's worth noting that last year, the premises of Arun Yadav in Bhojpur were raided by the central probe agencies in connection with the land-for-job scam and illegal sand mining case.