Engineer Rashid's Interim Bail Extended Till October 12

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid until October 12 in a terror funding case. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh instructed Rashid to surrender to the concerned jail authority by October 13.

Rashid, whose full name is Sheikh Abdul Rashid, was initially granted interim bail on September 10, allowing him to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, which concluded on Tuesday. He won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla, defeating former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The judge granted the interim bail on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh, with an additional security of the same amount. The court imposed several conditions on Rashid, including restrictions against influencing witnesses or the investigation.

Previously, on July 5, the court had allowed Rashid custody parole to take the oath of office following his election victory. He has been held in Tihar Jail since 2019 after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) related to the 2017 terror funding case.

Rashid is held in Tihar Jail. His name emerged during the NIA's investigation into Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was accused of funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir Valley. The NIA has filed charges against several individuals, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2022 after pleading guilty to the charges.

