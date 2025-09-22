Engineering Student Dies by Suicide After Alleged Ragging, Assault Over Party Bill

A second-year engineering student died by suicide in his college hostel in Narapally on Sunday night after being allegedly ragged and harassed by seniors. The student was also reportedly forced to pay a bar bill during a party with friends.

Before taking his life, the 22-year-old recorded a video in which he described being assaulted and pressured to pay money. He also pleaded for help. In the video, he said in Telugu, “Four or five people came and threatened me. They keep coming and demanding money. They are also hitting me. I am very scared. Please save me.”

The victim has been identified as Jadhav Sai Teja, a second-year BTech student at Siddhartha Institute of Technology. He was found hanging in his hostel room at Madhu Boys Hostel. Police registered a case and began investigating the ragging and circumstances of the death.

According to the reports, Teja had attended a party where a dispute arose over a bill amounting to Rs 10,000. Reports indicate seniors and some local youths allegedly assaulted him. Some reports also claim he was forced to consume alcohol.

The student’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police are reviewing the video and questioning individuals believed to be involved in the incident.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-225252

(With PTI Inputs)