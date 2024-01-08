Enquiry against B'luru police for allowing party till wee hours at pub

Bengaluru, Jan 8 The Bengaluru police department has ordered an enquiry against the Subramanya Nagar police in connection with failure to initiate action against a popular pub for operating after closing time for establishments.

North DCP, Saidulu Adavath, had directed the Malleshwaram ACP to investigate the matter. A notice has been issued to the Inspector attached to Subramanya Nagar police station, one Sub-Inspector and four Constables.

According to sources, the incident had taken place on January 3.

Police have been asked to furnish details on how the party went on till the wee hours of January 4; who all attended the party and why permission was given to the pub to operate so late.

The policemen have also been asked to explain, why, no action was taken in spite of the incident coming to light.

Sources said that the success party was organised by the team of Kannada superhit movie ‘Katera.’

After the celebrations it is alleged that superstar Darshan, popular lead actors Dhananjay, Abhishek Ambareesh and others continued to party till the wee hours.

The police had issued notice to the actors and taken up the investigation.

