Ensure action against illegal garbage vendors in Gurugram: Divisional Commissioner

Gurugram, Nov 29 Gurugram Divisional Commissioner R. C. Bidhan asked officials on Friday to ensure stringent action against illegal garbage vendors collecting waste and taking money from residents.

He said that all the concerned officers appointed to monitor the cleanliness campaign must check the attendance register of the cleaning staff in their wards in the morning and evening separately so that action can be taken against the negligent employees as per the rules.

The Divisional Commissioner took a strict stand and said negligence at any level would not be tolerated.

"The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated several steps to ensure cleanliness. Necessary direction has been given to the concerned officials to ensure cleanliness across the city and also told them not to hesitate to take action against those involved in illegal activities," Bidhan said.

Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma alleged that garbage was being brought from Delhi to Gurugram illegally, badly affecting the cleanliness system of the city.

The MLA said that he informed the Divisional Commissioner of garbage being continuously dumped by vehicles coming from Delhi in Bajghera, Sector 21, Wazirabad and village Carterpuri of Gurugram at midnight.

On this, the Divisional Commissioner has directed officials to form a four-member team of Joint Commissioner of the MCG, one officer each from the District Administration, Police Department and RTA Department and run a special campaign at night.

Bidhan directed the MCG officials that trolleys and dumpers must be stationed at all the garbage collection points and secondary points in the city.

Expressing displeasure with the sanitary inspectors' working style, he also directed them to improve the cleanliness system of all the identified places by Sunday.

"The definition of cleanliness is a garbage-free area 24 hours a day and seven days a week," he added.

