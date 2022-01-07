Ensure distribution of dry ration kits to all students: Delhi govt to school heads

Taking rising COVID-19 cases into consideration, the Delhi government on Thursday asked all school heads to distribute dry ration kits among students through their parents under the mid-day meal scheme, according to an official statement.

As per the statement, "The government of NCT of Delhi is threatened again with COVID-19 virus and thus the schools were closed on December 28, 2021. In this connection, it is stated that all heads of schools and all the NGOs should ensure the distribution of dry ration kits under mid-day meal scheme to the children through their parents."

The statement further said that the NGOs shall visit each and every allocated school and coordinate with the officials concerned and distribute the dry ration kits to the children.

( With inputs from ANI )

