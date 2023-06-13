Ensure 'zero casualties', minimize the possible damage: Amit Shah in review meeting over cyclone 'Biparjoy'

New Delhi [India], June 13 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed preparedness for cyclone 'Biparjoy' here in the national capital, directing all stakeholders and officers to ensure 'zero casualties' and minimize the possible damage.

Chairing the meeting through video conferencing, Shah stressed the need to act swiftly on the important directions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a review meeting chaired by him on June 12.

The Home Minister also said that the Centre has deployed an adequate number of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams for relief and rescue operations.

"Along with this, units and assets of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been deployed for help as per requirements," said the Minister.

Noting that the Ministry of Home Affairs and State Government control room is monitoring the situation round the clock and all the agencies Government of India are prepared to deal with any emergency situation, Shah has assured all possible help to the government of Gujarat.

The Home Minister asked the Government of Gujarat to make arrangements to move people living in sensitive places to safer places and ensure all necessary services like electricity, telecommunication, health, and drinking water.

He further emphasized that our preparedness should be such that in case of any damage, these services can be restored immediately.

Shah also directed to ensure mobile and landline connectivity and alternate arrangements for electricity in all hospitals.

Pointing that the storm is expected to bring 8-10 inches of rain, which may cause flood in Kutch and Saurashtra, Shah further stressed upon the need to review the necessary preparations to deal with it.

The Home Minister also asked to make all necessary arrangements around Somnath and Dwarka temples.

He said that as per the directions given by the Prime Minister, the safety of animals and trees in Gir forest should also be ensured.

The Home Minister also asked MPs and MLAs of Gujarat to make people aware of the threat of the cyclone in their respective areas and help them.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala, several Ministers of the Government of Gujarat, MPs, MLAs, Chief Secretary and District Magistrates virtually participated in the meeting.

Union Home Secretary, Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs were also present at the meeting.

Director General, IMD briefed the Union Home Minister about the current status of the extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' over the east-central Arabian Sea. He said that it is very likely to move nearly northward till the 14th morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

Gujarat Chief Minister apprised the Union Home Minister about the preparedness and measures being taken by the local administration to protect the population residing in the expected path of the cyclonic storm. He said that fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea and those at sea have been called back to safe berth. A total of 21,595 boats, 27 ships and 24 large ships have been parked so far. A list of sensitive villages has been prepared for the purpose of evacuation.

Patel informed that 450 hospitals have been identified in the areas likely to be affected by the storm and the supply of essential medicines has been ensured. Adequate shelters have also been arranged and 597 teams have been deployed to ensure power supply.

A total of 18 teams of NDRF and 12 teams of SDRF have also been deployed.

