Ensuring 24-hour electricity supply is our top priority: Assam Power Minister

Guwahati, Dec 10 Assam Power Minister Prasanta Phukan has said that ensuring the supply of 24-hour electricity in the state was the top priority of the state government.

Phukan said this after taking charge of the power minister on Tuesday.

Before assuming the charge, he took the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati.

The minister told reporters here, “Assam has been progressing rapidly under the able leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The power department has taken multiple steps in the last few years to ensure good electricity connectivity across the state. I will give my best to carry forward the work done by the department along with searching for new avenues.”

Phukan also asserted that he will hold meetings with top officials of the power department in the next couple of days to discuss uninterrupted power supply across the state.

“Ensuring the supply of 24 x 7 electricity is our top priority. I will discuss with the officials to understand the whole scenario. I have just got the responsibility of the power department and it will take a few days to get an overall idea of the various points,” he added.

Four newly inducted ministers in the cabinet led by Himanta Biswa Sarma were given portfolios on Monday.

This was the first expansion of the cabinet since Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed the Chief Minister’s post in the state three years ago.

In the cabinet, there were four vacant berths -- three existed since the beginning of Sarma taking the post of Chief Minister, and one position became vacant after former Minister Parimal Suklabaidya won this year’s Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul and Rupesh Goala took oath as ministers recently.

Meanwhile, a new department -- Barak Valley Development Department was also created and one of the ministers from this region will head this department.

The state cabinet in its last meeting gave its nod to the creation of the Barak Valley Development Department dedicated to opening new avenues for the progress of the southern Assam region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor