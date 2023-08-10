Entrepreneur Karan Bhangay saves fellow passenger's life on Goa-Hyderabad flight

We frequently hear stories of doctors performing life-saving procedures and saving the lives of fellow passengers who fall serious illnesses while flying. On a recent flight from Goa to Hyderabad, however, a rare incident occurred in which a businessman without any prior training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) saved the life of a fellow passenger.

Karan Bhangay, the entrepreneur and founder of The Global Luxury Group, recounted his remarkable experience on his Facebook page. During the flight, a fellow passenger named Babu Reddy suddenly lost consciousness, and it became apparent that his condition was deteriorating.

In the middle of the flight, Babu Reddy garu suddenly lost consciousness. Amid the ensuing panic, it became evident that his condition was deteriorating. He became cold and stiff while remaining unconscious. Without hesitation, I, being the nearest passenger, unbuttoned his shirt, gently splashed water on his face, and promptly initiated standard CPR by performing chest compressions. As apprehension gripped the passengers and crew, a surprising turn of events occurred—Babu Reddy garu started responding positively to the CPR. Just when it seemed all hope was lost, he showed signs of life. His response was heart-warming and filled with relief, Karan Bhangay said.

Karan Bhangay emphasised the value of learning fundamental life-saving techniques like CPR. This tragedy serves as a potent reminder that anybody, no matter their background, can significantly contribute to saving lives by being prepared and acting quickly in situations.