Entrepreneurship blooms in J-K post abrogation of Article 370

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 : In the summer of 2019, the Indian government abrogated Article 370, which granted Jammu and Kashmir special autonomous status. This move was met with mixed reactions from the locals, with some feeling hopeful about the potential economic and social benefits, while others remained sceptical of the government's intentions.

For local entrepreneurs, the abrogation of Article 370 brought about several changes. With the removal of the special autonomous status, it became easier for businesses to operate in the region, as they were no longer subject to some of the regulations that had previously hindered their growth.

The government also introduced thousands of new initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and job creation in the area, which provided local entrepreneurs with more opportunities to succeed.

Sheik Asif is a multi-talented entrepreneur who is the CEO and founder of Thames Infotech. With a strong determination and persistent attitude, he has excelled in various fields such as web designing, graphic designing, digital marketing, and influencing.

He has received several accolades throughout his career, including the Best Website Specialist Award in 2017 and 2018 from Three Best Rated United Kingdom, Top Web Designer by Good Firms in 2019, Top Digital Marketer 2021 by Indian Glory Award, and the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2022, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

Asif's passion for innovation and his exceptional skills have earned him a prominent place in the industry.

Similarly, Rayees Ahmad and his wife Nida Rehman started their venture, Tiffin Aaw, with the goal of providing healthy, home-cooked meals to their customers.

The idea for this unique service came to Ahmed in November 2019, just 90 days after the repeal of Article 370 in the Valley. Despite the challenges they faced due to the political turmoil, the couple persevered and launched their dream project.

Today, Tiffin Aaw is a popular food delivery service in the Valley, known for its delicious and nutritious meals. Rayees Ahmad's determination and passion for entrepreneurship have turned his dream into a successful reality, serving the community with wholesome and satisfying food.

Huzaifa Bazaz, a youthful entrepreneur and MBA, claims a web-based store by the name "Style Hub by Huzaifa Bazaz", and her web-based adventure isn't simply a business yet rather a feeling for her. She began her business 6 years back when she was chasing after her BBA

Iqra Ahmad, who hails from the Sanat Nagar area of Srinagar, began Tulpalav to present Kashmir's best winds around and plans. Iqra Ahmad began Tulpalav, the principal web-based dress store in the Valley, to feature customary Kashmiri design with a cutting-edge curve.

Also, Muheet Mehraj's startup Kashmir Box, which sells Kashmiri handiwork on the web, has developed from a straightforward internet business firm to a boss of Kashmiri entrepreneurship, one that distinguishes itself as a social effect orgsation.

Similarly, social workers in the region saw a change in the way their work was perceived. With the government's renewed focus on development in the region, social work was increasingly seen as a vital component of this effort. Several new programs were launched to improve healthcare, education, and other essential services, which provided social workers with more resources to help their communities.

On the other hand, the dairy sector in the Bandipora district of northern Kashmir is flourishing, with a growing number of emerging units, startups, and government-sponsored schemes. This has created ample opportunities for young people to venture into the sector, leading to a rise in the number of entrants.

The Integrated Dairy Development Scheme has been a significant contributor to this growth, with around 50 beneficiaries in the district. The administration is actively encouraging educated youth to take advantage of these schemes to become financially independent and providing support to facilitate their entry into the sector.

Perhaps most significantly, the absence of internet shutdowns since the abrogation of Article 370 has had a profound impact on the region. In the past, frequent shutdowns had made it difficult for businesses to operate and for students to access education online.

However, with the internet now consistently available, many local entrepreneurs have been able to expand their businesses online, while students have been able to continue their studies uninterrupted.

Finally, the fact that schools have not been closed due to hartal calls is a significant change that has been observed in the region. In the past, frequent shutdowns and protests had often led to the closure of schools, which had a detrimental effect on the education of the students.

However, with the situation improving and the government providing more security and support, schools have been able to continue functioning normally, without any major disruptions.

Overall, while there have been some challenges and scepticism surrounding the abrogation of Article 370, there have also been several positive changes that have been observed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Local entrepreneurs, social workers, and students have all benefited from the increased focus on development in the region, and there is a growing sense of optimism about the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor