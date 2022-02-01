EPFO ex-official sentenced to 4 years in jail by CBI court

New Delhi, Feb 1 The Special Judge, CBI cases, in Rajasthan's Jaipur has awarded four years rigorous imprisonment to a former Social Security Assistant of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) with a fine of Rs 1,00,000 in connection with a bribery case.

As per information, the CBI had registered a case on September 7, 2017 based on the complaint that Manoj Kumar Tarani, the accused and then Social Security Assistant of EPFO's regional office in Jaipur's Jyoti Nagar, had demanded a bribe of Rs 14,000 for making corrections in the personal details of PF accounts belonging to the complainant and six other employees of Vijay store.

The CBI after receiving the complaint lodged an FIR and formed a team to look into the matter and catch the accused red handed.

A trap was laid, and the accused was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 14,000 from the complainant.

The CBI collected other evidence also and drafted a chargesheet after recording the testimonies of the witnesses.

After that, the agency filed the chargesheet before the court of the Special Judge in Jaipur.

The court noted that there was enough evidence on record to frame charges against the accused. Charges were framed in 2018. During the trial, the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted him. It said that the prosecution had successfully proved his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

