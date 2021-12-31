EPFO extends deadline for e-nomination process; check out steps

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has given a New Year's gift to PF account holders before the end of the year. PF account holders can now e-nominate their heirs anytime from home. No time limit has been fixed for this. Earlier, the deadline was set for December 31.



The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) said that e-nominations can now be submitted even after 31 December 2021. However, the EPFO ​​has appealed for the process to be completed as soon as possible. E-Nomination provides social security benefits like PF, Pension and Insurance to those who depend on you.

The deadline for e-nominations and linking UAN to Aadhaar was 31 December. However, this had angered many. In addition, for some time on December 28 and 29, technical problems had arisen in EPFO's Unified Member Portal. Therefore, people had demanded extension of deadline for e-nomination process.

Here's how you can do e-nomination

1: First go to the official website of EPFO

2: Now you need to login using UAN number and password.

3: Go to Manage section and click on e-Nomination link.

4: Now submit the name, photo and other details of the nominee.

5: To add more than one nominee, click on Add New button.

6: The process is complete as soon as you click on Save Family Details.