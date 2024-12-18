EPFO Extends Deadline for Pension Applications on Higher Wages to January 31, 2025

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline until January 31, 2025, for employers to upload wage details and other required information for the 3.1 lakh pending applications related to pensions on higher wages. According to a statement from the Ministry of Labour, EPFO has introduced an online facility to facilitate the submission of applications for the validation of options and joint options for pension on higher wages.

The online facility was introduced for eligible pensioners or members in compliance with the Supreme Court's order on November 4, 2022. Launched on February 26, 2023, the facility was initially set to remain available only until May 3, 2023.

In response to representations from employees, the deadline was extended to June 26, 2023, providing eligible pensioners and members with a full four-month period to file their applications. Additionally, a final 15-day window was granted to address any difficulties faced by applicants. As a result, the last date for submission was further extended to July 11, 2023, with a total of 17.49 lakh applications received from pensioners and members by that date.

Employers are also requested to submit replies/update the information by January 15, 2025, in over 4.66 lakh cases where EPFO has sought additional information/ clarification in respect of applications that have been received and examined by EPFO.

