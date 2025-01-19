EPFO Online Update: Update Your Personal Information Directly From Home, Know the Process

The Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has introduced a new facility allowing EPFO members to update their personal information, such as name, date of birth, and more, directly online. This means members no longer need verification from the employer or approval from EPFO to make these updates. This feature, which was launched on Saturday, will benefit approximately 7.6 crore EPFO members. Additionally, account holders who have completed e-KYC (linked to Aadhaar) will now be able to file EPF transfer claims online using an OTP without requiring the intervention of employers. These changes were launched by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandviya.

Mandviya noted that 27% of complaints received by EPFO were related to issues with profiles and KYC. The introduction of these new facilities is expected to significantly reduce these complaints.

Who Can Avail This Facility?

UAN holders issued after October 1, 2017, can use this service. For those with UANs issued before October 1, 2017, employers can make changes without needing EPFO approval. In these cases, the requirement for supporting documents has been relaxed. If the UAN is not linked to Aadhaar, the employee will need to approach the employer to make corrections.

Steps to Update Your PF Information:

Log in to the EPFO member portal using your UAN and password. Navigate to the 'Manage' option. Click on 'Edit Basic Details'. Enter your correct details as per your Aadhaar card. Submit the changes.

Information You Can Update:

Name Gender Date of Birth Parents' Name Marital Status Nationality Aadhaar Number Mobile Number

With this new online facility, members can update their personal details more easily and efficiently from the comfort of their homes.