EPFO organises ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat – 2.0’ awareness programme in J&K’s Samba

New Delhi, Nov 27 The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) of the Jammu Regional Office organised the ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ awareness programme at the DC Complex in Samba on Wednesday.

The programme, organised in collaboration with the Office of Assistant Labour Commissioner focused on various important aspects of social security and digital services, including grievance redressal, providing guidance to workers and employers.

During the programme, information was provided on the following topics -- Universal Account Number (UAN) activation process, Grievance Redressal Mechanism (EPFiGMS, CPGRAMS), Digital Services Awareness, Fraud Prevention Strategies, Rights of Employees and Responsibilities of Employers.

PF Commissioner Rizwan Uddin said, "Our aim is to bring social security closer to the people. Through programmes like 'Nidhi Aapke Nikat', we want to simplify the complex processes so that every eligible worker can avail their rights and benefits."

“Under the Provident Fund Act, there are three schemes -- PF scheme, Pension scheme and Insurance scheme. Participants were impressed by these benefits. Every family is assured of Rs 2.5 lakh medical insurance, in case of any eventuality. The maximum amount could be up to Rs 7 lakh,” he elaborated.

He also urged all the offices and workplaces to bring their respective workers under the ambit of the PF scheme.

Sonali Sharma said that she and her team were entrusted with the responsibility of collating data of employees and facilitating PF benefits for them from their respective employers.

“We are updating UAN number of employees and training them about online procedures for application, complaint mechanism and also redressal,” she said.

Early this year on January 29, 2024, the Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN) – 2.0 celebrated its first anniversary.

The NAN is a public programme by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to reach out to all the districts in the country on the same day of every month.

It is conducted on the 27th of every month and aims at inclusive, cohesive and coherent outreach for participatory awareness for on-the-spot grievances redressal for employees and pensioners along with information exchange with various stakeholders.

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN) programme focuses on a particular theme every month.

