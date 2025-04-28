EPFO Portal Down? Users Face Problems from Login to Downloading Passbook

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) portal is currently becoming a headache for users. Problems ranging from login to passbook download have increased the difficulties of members. The anger of users is clearly visible on social media. People from all over the country have expressed their displeasure over this on social media platform X.

Login Issues



Users are facing problems like login problem, non-download of passbook, delay in KYC updates and claims. Often, even after logging in to the account, the passbook is not available. A user named Anil Singh said, "I have been trying to download the passbook from the Umang app and EPFO ​​portal for two weeks, but it is not possible. No action is taken even after complaining." Top five saving schemes of Post Office; Invest, get more interest than FD Why are the problems arising? EPFO has recently launched new features like Aadhaar-based transfer and Umang app integration. However, this system is not yet fully stable.

According to sources, the new IT system 3.0 update is underway, which is causing problems in the old system. This process may take a few more months, till which members are advised to be patient. That is, until the new system is fully implemented, they will have to work according to the old system. In such a case, users may have to face some difficulties.

What will Change in new system?

There will be major changes in the new system of EPFO. It is being made like the banking system, where users will get more discounts while withdrawing money. It will include facilities like withdrawal of money up to a limit, transactions through UPI/ATM. Also, the process will be simplified by removing complex rules.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) portal is currently becoming a headache for users. Problems ranging from login to passbook download have increased the difficulties of members. The anger of users is clearly visible on social media. People from all over the country have expressed their displeasure over this on social media platform X.