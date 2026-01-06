EPS claims Rs 4 lakh crore corruption under DMK govt since 2021

Chennai, Jan 6 Alleging that corruption to the tune of Rs 4 lakh crore has taken place during the DMK's tenure, Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday submitted a detailed memorandum to Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi, seeking a comprehensive investigation into the charges.

Palaniswami met the Governor at his official residence in Guindy, Chennai, where he presented a dossier listing alleged instances of corruption across various government departments since the DMK assumed office in 2021.

According to the AIADMK leader, the document contains department-wise details of irregularities, supported by what he described as adequate and verifiable evidence.

Several senior AIADMK leaders accompanied Palaniswami during the meeting, including former ministers K. P. Munusamy, Natham Viswanathan, Thangamani, S.P. Velumani, D. Jayakumar and C.V. Shanmugam.

The delegation urged the Governor to initiate or recommend an in-depth probe into the alleged scams, citing what they claimed was a pattern of systemic corruption over the past four years.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Palaniswami launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, alleging that the government had failed to deliver any tangible benefits to the people of Tamil Nadu.

He said that in the last four years, the DMK government had done nothing for the welfare of the public and that corruption alone had been its defining feature.

He further claimed that corruption was rampant across multiple departments and that the scale of the alleged financial irregularities warranted immediate and impartial investigation.

Palaniswami said the AIADMK had submitted a comprehensive list with supporting material and stressed that, since sufficient evidence was available, a detailed inquiry was essential in the interest of transparency and accountability.

The AIADMK leader also questioned the state government's decision not to provide Rs 5,000 in cash along with the Pongal gift hamper.

Raising the issue, he asked why the DMK government had "failed" to meet public expectations on festive assistance, especially when welfare commitments had been highlighted repeatedly by the ruling party.

The DMK government has previously rejected similar allegations from the opposition, maintaining that its administration is focused on social justice, development and welfare-oriented governance.

However, Palaniswami asserted that the AIADMK would continue to press for accountability and would approach all appropriate constitutional forums until a proper investigation is ensured. The Governor has not issued any immediate public response to the memorandum.

