ER announces special arrangements for Maha Kumbh Mela, generates 17,000 berths

Kolkata, Dec 31 Eastern Railway (ER) claims to have made elaborate preparations for those planning a visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela scheduled to begin at Prayagraj from January 14, 2025. According to officials, more than 17,000 berths have been generated on special trains that will be run during the Mela.

“To ensure seamless travel and accommodate the massive demand of pilgrims to this grand event, the Railways is delighted to announce the operation of 18 pairs of Kumbh Mela Special trains which will run between Kamakhya-Tundla and Bhagalpur-Kanpur Central. This initiative will generate more than 17,000 berths, providing safe, comfortable, and convenient travel options for devotees embarking on their sacred journey,” said Kausik Mitra, Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

The 04153 Kanpur Central-Bhagalpur Kumbha Mela Special will leave Kanpur Central at 2 p.m. every Monday between January 6 and February 17, 2025 and reach Bhagalpur at 9:15 a.m. the next morning. There will be a total of five trips. The train will stop at Sultanganj, Monghyr, Begusarai, Barauni, Hajipur, Pataliputra, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Mirzapur, Prayagraj and Fatehpur stations in both directions. The trains will have general second class, sleeper class and air-conditioned accommodation.

The 05611 Kamakhya-Tundla Kumbha Mela Special will leave Kamakhya at 5:30 a.m. on January 9 and 25, and February 8 and 22, 2025, to reach Tundla at 7:20 p.m. the next evening. The 05612 Tundla-Kamakhya Kumbha Mela Special will leave Tundla at 3 a.m. on January 11 and 27 as well as February 10 and 24, 2025, to reach Kamakhya at 5:45 p.m. the next day. The train will stop at Malda town, New Farakka, Barharwa, Sahibganj, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, Jamalpur and Abhaipur stations over ER’s jurisdiction in both directions en route. The bookings of the above special trains are available through the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and the Internet.

“In addition to this, ER has announced the running of 42 pairs of special trains for the journey to and from Prayagraj, facilitating ease of journey for Maha Kumbha Mela devotees. Among these, 11 pairs will be run between Malda Town and Prayagraj, 27 pairs between Howrah and Tundla via Prayagraj and four pairs of trains between Howrah and Bhind via Prayajraj. These trains are designed to ensure that devotees from the eastern and northeastern regions of India have smooth access to the holy city. These trains are equipped with enhanced safety and comfort measures to accommodate the high volume of travellers. Special focus is given to maintaining punctuality, cleanliness, and hygiene throughout the journey,” Mitra added.

