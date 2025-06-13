eShram Card: Empowering Unorganized Sector Workers in India

The eShram Card, launched by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on August 26, 2021, is a transformative initiative aimed at providing social security and welfare benefits to unorganized sector workers in India. This digital identity card serves as a centralized database, seeded with Aadhaar, to facilitate access to government schemes, financial aid, and insurance for workers such as construction laborers, street vendors, domestic workers, gig workers, and agricultural laborers.

The eShram portal (eshram.gov.in) streamlines registration and ensures seamless delivery of benefits like pensions, accidental insurance, and healthcare under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for an eShram Card, workers must meet the following criteria:

Age: 16–59 years. Employment: Engaged in unorganized sectors (e.g., construction, agriculture, mining, domestic work, or gig economy). Exclusions: Not a member of EPFO, ESIC, or NPS, and not an income tax payee. Aadhaar: Must have a valid Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Benefits of the eShram Card

Financial Support: Access to cash assistance and welfare schemes.

Insurance: Rs. 2 lakh for accidental death/total disability and Rs. 1 lakh for partial disability under PMSBY, with the first-year premium covered by the government.

Pension: Pension benefits post-60 years.

Healthcare: Access to PM-JAY for medical security.

Job Opportunities: Improved employability through a centralized worker database.

Portability: Benefits are valid nationwide, aiding migrant workers.

Emergency Aid: Support during pandemics or crises.

Required Documents

To register for an eShram Card, applicants need:

Aadhaar Card: Mandatory for identity and residence verification, linked to a mobile number. PAN Card: Required for financial transactions and to ensure the applicant is not an income tax payee. Bank Account Details: Passbook or cancelled cheque for direct benefit transfers. Mobile Number: Linked to Aadhaar for OTP verification. Photograph: Retrieved from Aadhaar services during registration. Optional documents (if applicable): Voter ID, passport, or driver’s license for additional identity proof.

Registration Process

Visit the official eShram portal. Click “Register on e-Shram” and enter the Aadhaar-linked mobile number and captcha code. Select whether you are an EPFO/ESIC member (select “No” for eligibility). Receive and enter the OTP sent to your mobile. Complete the Aadhaar e-KYC form, providing personal details, occupation, skills, and bank account information. Verify details, upload required documents, and submit the form. Receive an acknowledgment and download the eShram Card with a unique 12-digit UAN number.

Alternatively, workers can register via Common Service Centres (CSCs) using biometric authentication if they lack an Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

How to Check eShram Card Balance

Log in to the eShram portal using your Aadhaar number and OTP. Navigate to the “Transactions” or “Check Balance” tab to view credited amounts. Alternatively, dial the helpline (14434 or 18008896811) from your registered mobile number.

Importance of the eShram Card

The eShram Card is a vital tool for integrating unorganized workers into India’s social security framework. With over 43.7 crore workers targeted for registration, it ensures direct benefit transfers, tracks migrant labor, and enhances access to welfare programs. The card never expires, though workers are encouraged to update details regularly via the portal or CSCs.

For more information or to register, visit eshram.gov.in. Stay updated through the portal or eShram’s social media channels.