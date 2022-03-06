Evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine reflects growing influence of India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the evacuation of its citizens from conflict-ridden Ukraine through ongoing Operation Ganga reflects the growing influence of India.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University, Pune, today. He also inaugurated Symbiosis Arogya Dham. Governor Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari was among those present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion today, the Prime Minister said, "India is safely bringing out its citizens from the war zone through Operation Ganga during the Ukraine crisis. Big countries of the world are finding it difficult to do so. But it is the growing influence of India that we have brought thousands of students back to our homeland."

Notably, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Speaking on the occasion further today, the Prime Minister underlined the confidence of New India and mentioned that India is among the largest economies of the world and maintains the third largest startup ecosystem of the world.

"Missions like Startup India, Stand Up India, Make in India and Aatmnirbhar Bharat are representing your aspirations. Today's India is innovating, improving, and influencing the whole world", he said. The Prime Minister said that Punekars know very well how India showed its prowess to the world in the context of COVID-19 vaccination.

Congratulating the students, faculty and alumni of Symbiosis on the occasion, the Prime Minister noted the motto of the institute 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam' and said that in the form of students from various countries, this modern institution is representing India's ancient tradition.

"Knowledge should spread far and wide, knowledge should become a medium to connect the whole world as one family, this has been our culture. I am glad that this tradition is still alive in our country", he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor