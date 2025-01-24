'Everyone is equal before the law, no one is above it': Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar

Patna, Jan 24 Former MLA Anant Singh surrendered at the Barh civil court on Friday in connection with a shoot-out case. He was subsequently sent for 14 days in judicial custody in Patna's Beur Jail. Amid this development, IANS spoke exclusively with Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar.

The DGP stated: "We are continuously striving to ensure that no one is above the law, whether they are police officers or government employees. Everybody is equal before the law." DGP Kumar further emphasised that the police are fully active in upholding the rule of law and taking strict actions against law violators.

"We are effectively implementing all actions to establish the rule of law. The police force is ensuring that the law is followed, and strict and extensive action will be taken against anyone who violates it. We are continuously striving to ensure that no one is above the law, whether they are police officers or government employees. Recently, as you may have seen, when police officers made mistakes or committed crimes, they were punished just like any common criminal. Actions were taken in cases such as the Mahkar police station in charge, Bagaha's DSP, or the Excise inspector's case, and they were arrested and sent to jail. We are taking strict actions in such matters," he said on Friday while interacting with IANS.

The senior police officer further mentioned that the pending cases in investigations are being resolved in a time-bound manner.

He said that all senior officers, such as DIGs, SPs, City SPs, and DSPs, are diligently performing their duties, and actions are being taken against those who are negligent. The police establishments are being thoroughly inspected to eliminate any errors or negligence and to make police actions more effective.

Regarding the rising number of encounters in Bihar, the DGP explained that this is not a pre-determined policy.

He stated that it (encounter) is a natural outcome when the police become more active and criminals also remain active in the area.

He described the encounters as a possible incident when both the police and criminals are operating in the same area. "It could be a chance incident. The rise in encounter cases is due to the increased mobility of the police," he added.

To a question pertaining to the Anant Singh case, the DGP reiterated that the law is the same for everyone. Whether it is a police officer, a government employee, or a common citizen, the law treats everyone equally.

"This is the principle of 'equality before the law' and 'rule of law,' which we must adhere to. We are ensuring effective investigations and swift prosecution processes," he stated.

He further added that special SOPs have been prepared to seize properties acquired by criminals. All police stations have been directed to identify and seize properties acquired through crime.

The government has a clear stance on issues like triple 'C' crimes, communalism, and corruption, and the police will take strong action against corruption, he added.

"You have seen actions taken against several senior officials, and we will continue to target corruption in the same manner. Efforts will also be made to attach properties acquired by criminals, and if arrests are needed during investigations, they will be made. If criminal activities increase in a certain area and the police remain vigilant, the possibility of encounters cannot be ruled out," the DGP said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor