EVKS Elangovan Passes Away: Former Tamil Nadu Congress President Dies at Private Hospital in Chennai

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 14, 2024 11:04 AM2024-12-14T11:04:04+5:302024-12-14T11:05:24+5:30

Former Tamil Nadu Congress President and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan died at a private hospital in Chennai today, December 14. Born on December 21, 1984, in Erode district, Elangovan was survived by his son EVK Sampath and grandson of Krishnasamy, the brother of social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy.

Thirumagan Evera, the Congress MLA from Erode East Assembly constituency, passed away last year. Following this, a by-election was held for that constituency. In this, Thirumagan Evera's father, EVKS Elangovan, contested on behalf of the Congress in the DMK alliance and won.

EVKS Elangovan won by securing 1 lakh 10 thousand 156 votes, while AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu, who contested against him, secured only 43,923 votes. Thus, EVKS Elangovan won by a margin of 66,575 votes.
 

