Ex-Babri Masjid Petitioner Iqbal Ansari Gets Invitation for Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony

Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land suit, has been formally invited to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. The invitation, extended by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.

Ansari, a key supporter of the Babri Masjid, had previously received an invitation for the 'bhoomipujan' ceremony of the Ram Mandir on August 5, 2020.

"I am happy that the idol of Lord Ram is going to be installed...Ayodhya is the land of Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian harmony. It will always remain intact...The Supreme Court gave a verdict and the Muslims across the country respected it. There was no protest or demonstration anywhere...People of Ayodhya are happy, I am happy too,"Iqbal Ansari said.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari received an invitation to the 'Pranpratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple scheduled for January 22. On behalf of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, workers of RSS handed him the invitation… pic.twitter.com/USD3hB1ba7 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

Ansari actively participated in the recent events in Ayodhya, where he joined the multitude in welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. A video captured Ansari showering flowers on the Prime Minister's convoy during a roadshow, and he expressed, "He (Modi) has come to our place. He is our guest and our Prime Minister."

Babri Petitioner Iqbal Ansari Throws Flowers in a Warm Welcome to PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya.



Watch 📽️#IqbalAnsari#BabriMasjid#Ayodhya@narendramodipic.twitter.com/mAWXlgt3G5 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) December 30, 2023

Hashim Ansari, the oldest litigant in the land dispute case, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 95. Following his father's demise, Iqbal Ansari continued the legal pursuit of the case.

Ayodhya is currently undergoing preparations for the Pran Pratishtha at the temple on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to attend the ceremony. The grand event is expected to host over 7,000 guests, including notable figures from the cricket and Bollywood communities.

The architectural details of the Ram temple complex, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, reveal impressive dimensions - 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high, featuring a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

What Does Pran Pratishtha Mean?

In Hinduism, an ancient ritual known as "Pran Pratishtha" involves installing a deity's idol at a temple, following sanctification. While chanting vedic hymns, the priests carry out several ceremonies during the idol installation period. Pran signifies vitality, whereas Pratishtha denotes foundation. Calling upon the life power within the idol is known as the Pran Pratishtha or consecration ceremony.

Significance Of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

In every temple, Pran Pratishtha is regarded as a significant custom. It is thought that each idol is just an adorning component of a figure prior to the Pran Pratishtha process. It is believed that by means of Pran Pratishtha, the sacred idols are endowed with extraordinary powers of the god. Devotees can then worship these idols after the completion of Pran Pratishtha.

Process Of The Pran Pratishtha Ceremony