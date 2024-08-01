Ex-BJD MP Mamata Mohanta joins BJP

Bhubaneswar, Aug 1 A day after tendering resignation from the membership of Rajya Sabha and the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Mamata Mohanta on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its headquarters in Delhi.

Senior BJP leader and party general secretary Arun Singh, BJP Odisha In-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Lok Sabha MPs Pradeep Panigrahy, Anita Subhadarshini, Anant Nayak and Malvika Keshari Deo were present during the joining programme.

Arun Singh welcomed Mohanta into the party fold while praising her work towards women empowerment. He accused the BJD of neglecting rural development and the needs of backward classes during their 24-year rule in Odisha.

Mohanta expressed her gratitude and thanked BJP National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Mohanta, a noted social activist and leader of the Kudumi community, belongs to Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

Meanwhile, the BJD on Thursday claimed that Mamata Mohanta has betrayed the Kudumi society and the people of Mayurbhanj.

Senior BJD leader and ex-minister Sarojini Hembram has alleged that Mamata resigned from the party for her own vested interests.

Notably, Mohanta was elected to Rajya Sabha in April 2020. Her membership of the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to end in April 2026.

Mohanta on Wednesday tendered her resignation from the membership of the Upper House of the Parliament as well as the primary membership of the BJD.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor