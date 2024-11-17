Ex-BJP leader Sandeep Varier meets Muslim League supremo in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 Former BJP state committee member Sandeep Varier, who joined the Congress, met Muslim League supremo Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Sunday.

The meeting was marked by a warm reception from Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, and other senior leaders.

Sandeep Varier, previously one of the most prominent faces of the Kerala BJP due to his active participation in television debates, switched to the Congress ahead of the Palakkad Assembly bypoll. Palakkad by-election is scheduled for November 20.

His move has put the BJP in a challenging position in the state.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Varier said, “I have a strong connection with Malappuram. The secularism that Malappuram enjoys is due to the Panakkad family. This fact is recognised by the entire nation. Panakkad is an ancestral home (Tharavad) that has consistently upheld the values of humanity and harmony.”

He also praised the Muslim League for its efforts in promoting communal harmony.

In a sharp critique of the BJP, Varier said state BJP president K. Surendran “does not know the importance of his seat.”

He added, “My visit here was met with immense love and sincerity. Those who criticise me with reference to a ‘seat’ do not know its value.” Varier emphasised that his decision to join the Congress was not driven by the lure of power. “If I valued only power, I would not have joined the Congress, which has no power at the state or Centre,” he said.

He accused the BJP of being unwilling to change its ways, even when faced with consequences, and claimed that the BJP and CPI(M) might conspire to eliminate him.

Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal expressed his happiness over Sandeep Varier’s decision, stating, “Sandeep Varier has stepped into the political landscape of secularism.”

Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty remarked that Varier’s move signifies a shift in perception, proving that the BJP is not the ultimate refuge.

He added that this marks the beginning of a resurgence for the Congress and carries national significance.

However, CPI(M) leader and former Minister A.K. Balan alleged that Varier’s move to the Congress was part of a larger conspiracy.

He claimed that with the BJP losing ground in Palakkad, the Congress has sought RSS support. Balan further alleged that Varier was acting as a bridge between the RSS and Congress.

BJP state president K. Surendran accused the Congress of aligning with extremist forces to avoid defeat.

He questioned why opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has not responded to reports of Congress leaders meeting with banned organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Surendran challenged Satheesan to declare that the Congress would not seek PFI votes. Surendran also reiterated that Sandeep Varier’s exit would not significantly impact the BJP in Kerala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor