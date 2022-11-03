Ex- civil defence employee burgles neighbour's house with aides, all nabbed

New Delhi, Nov 3 A former Delhi Civil Defence employee, along with his two aides, burgled his neighbour's house after noticing that it was locked for some time, an official said on Thursday.

Police said that the accused was also aware about the availability of cash and jewellery in his neighbour's house.

The accused has been identified as Rashid, 26, a resident of Indra Vihar while his associates have been identified as Dilshad, 45, a resident of Sunder Nagri and Nand Kishore, 69, a resident of West Gonda in Delhi.

Police said that Dilshad is also the 'Bad Character' of Nand Nagri police station and he had been externed out from Delhi for a period of one year from October 27, this year. He is also found involved in 34 cases of burglary and the Arms Act.

According to Ankit Singh, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), on October 30, an incident of burglary in a house at Indra Vihar was reported at Gokulpuri police station.

"Police team reached the spot and found the house totally ransacked. The Crime and FSL Teams were called for inspection and collection of exhibits. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up," said the additional DCP.

"During scanning of the CCTV footage, a suspected person was seen breaking open into the house and later leaving in a white Santro car with burgled property. The car was found registered in the name of Rashid, who is a neighbour of the burgled house," said the official.

"Rashid, the former employee of Delhi Civil Defense was apprehended and interrogated. Initially he tried to mislead the police team but on sustained interrogation he confessed to his involvement in the burglary," said the official.

"On his instance, cash of Rs 50,000, the burgled money was recovered from his Santro Car. On further interrogation, he revealed the names of Dilshad and Nand Kishore," said the official.

"A raid was conducted and Nand Kishore was arrested and a cash Rs 30,000, his share from the burglary, was recovered from him. Further on their instance, a raid was conducted and Dilshad was arrested from the area of Sunder Nagri and cash of Rs 1,20,000 and a gold bar weighing 74.25 grams was also recovered from his possession," said Singh.

"On interrogation, the accused revealed that Rashid noticed that his adjacent house was locked for some time. He was aware of the availability of cash and jewellery in his neighbour's house, so he hatched a plan and roped-in Dilshad," said Singh.

"After robbing the house, on the intervening night of October 29-30 , they contacted Nand Kishore who had earlier been working as a goldsmith and was in touch with others dealing in gold articles," said Singh.

"Nand Kishore also joined and took them to Karol Bagh where he contacted one of his known jewellers, who melted all the ornaments and shaped it as a gold bar. One portion of the gold bar was kept by Dilshad while the rest was sold to the jeweller for cash Rs 3,50,000," said the official, adding that they divided the cash among them.

"A manhunt has been initiated to nab the jeweller from Karol Bagh. Further investigation in the case is under progress," the official added.

