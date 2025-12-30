Ex-Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran questioned in Sabarimala gold heist case

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi, Dec 30 Fresh political tremors have surfaced in the Sabarimala gold heist case with confirmation that senior CPI-M legislator and former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The development, which took place on Saturday but only came to light on Tuesday, has intensified scrutiny of the probe even as it remains under close monitoring by the Kerala High Court.

Surendran briefly acknowledged the questioning while speaking to the media.

"I appeared before the SIT as I was the Devaswom Minister when this incident took place," he said, declining to answer further questions before leaving.

Also questioned was former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President P. Prasanth, who completed his term last month.

The revelation assumed added significance as it coincided with the SIT approaching the Kerala High Court on Tuesday to seek permission to expand the investigation team.

This convergence has fuelled speculation in political and legal circles over the pace and direction of the probe, particularly amid allegations that certain key aspects were being handled with caution.

On Tuesday, a vacation bench comprising Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A. and Justice M.B. Snehalatha orally allowed the SIT’s request to induct two additional officers of the rank of Circle Inspector.

"A report has been submitted by the head of the Special Investigation Team seeking permission of this Court to include two officers… After considering the report, we are of the view that the permission sought can be granted," it said.

The SIT was constituted following the High Court’s intervention while considering a suo motu petition initiated on the basis of a report by the Special Commissioner.

The report flagged the alleged loss of gold after gold-clad copper coverings of the Dwarapalaka idols and the peedam on which the idols were installed were removed without prior intimation to the court.

The case pertains to the alleged plundering of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and lintels at the Sabarimala temple.

Earlier, the High Court had granted the SIT six additional weeks to conclude the investigation after being informed that the scientific examination ordered by the court had commenced.

The matter is now scheduled for further consideration on January 14, 2026.

Politically, the focus has remained firmly on Surendran.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has repeatedly alleged that the investigation was being slowed down to shield the former minister, an accusation he has stood by even after Surendran filed a defamation case against him.

Adding to the political pressure, former State Labour Minister and senior UDF leader Shibu Baby John said doubts persist over the direction of the probe.

Referring to a plea pending before the High Court seeking a CBI investigation, John noted that weeks after the SIT probe began, it appeared to be losing momentum.

"One will have to wait and see what the outcome of Surendran’s questioning will be," he said.

