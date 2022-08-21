Ex-IPS officer Rahul Sharma summoned by Guj Police in forgery, conspiracy case

Ahmedabad, Aug 21 The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing a case registered against former Director General of Police (DGP) R.B. Sreekumar and activist Teesta Setalvad, has summoned former IPS officer Rahul Sharma.

Sharma has been asked to appear before the investigation officer on August 27 to get his statement recorded in the case of document forgery and conspiracy.

On June 25, Ahmedabad Detection Crime Branch Police Inspector D.B. Barad registered the case against all three Sreekumar, Setalvad and Sharma for the offence under the Indian Penal Code for Forgery with intention for cheating, fraudulently or dishonestly used as genuine documents, giving fabricating, false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence, falsely charging any person with having committed an offence, and public servant framing incorrect records.

The summon was issued by Assistant Police Commissioner B.L. Solanki, which reads, "We are investigating the case registered with the Detection Crime Branch under the IPC section for forgery and conspiracy. In this regard we need to record your statement, you are requested to appear before the undersigned officer on August 27 at 11 a.m."

According to 2002 riots records, Rahul Sharma was posted with the Ahmedabad Police control room as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, allegations against him are that a call data record (CDs) handed over to him were misplaced by him.

Rahul Sharma was not reachable for his comments when contacted him.

