Ex-Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood takes over as CBI Director

New Delhi [India], May 25 : Former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood on Thursday took charge as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre has replaced Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, whose two-year tenure as CBI chief ended today.

Praveen Sood, an IPS officer of 1986 Batch (Karnataka Cadre) took over as Director, the Central Bureau of Investigation. Before joining, he was serving as Karnataka DGP.

Sood has served in various important positions during his long tenure of about 37 years in the IPS.

He has worked as an advisor to the Government of Mauritius. He has supervised the investigation of high-profile cases involving high net-worth individuals and cases having inter-state and international ramifications and also the investigation and detection of crime including Cyber Crime, Information Technology etc.

Specifically, he worked for the strengthening of CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) & ICJS (Interoperable Criminal Justice System) networks in the Karnataka State along with the judiciary.

Praveen Sood is a graduate (B. Tech) in Civil Engineering from IIT, Delhi; Post Graduation in Public Policy & Management from IIM, Bengaluru and Maxwell School of Governance, Syracuse University, New York.

He has been decorated with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2011 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2002.

Soon, after taking over charge, Sood interacted with the officers of CBI.

