Ex-minister Ganeswar Behera quits Congress, may join BJD soon

Bhubaneswar, April 2 Senior Congress leader and former minister, Ganeswar Behera, on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

The Congress heavyweight from Kendrapara District tendered his resignation through a letter to the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President, Sarat Patnaik.

Speaking to media persons, Behera said, “My aim is to go to the state Assembly by winning elections so that I can fight for the interest of Kendrapara. I have resigned from the Congress as I was apprehensive about achieving my aim by remaining in the party.”

He also revealed that he was getting joining offers from other political parties, including the BJD and the BJP.

Senior leader Behera said that he would remain grateful to the Congress party for giving him the opportunity to become an MLA and minister in the past.

Behera held different ministerial portfolios during the Congress government in 1999.

Behera who represented Pattamundai Assembly constituency in Kendrapara District twice in 1985 and 1995, is likely to join the ruling BJD soon.

