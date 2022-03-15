Ex-Miss Kerala accident case: Police submit chargesheet, arraign eight accused

The crime branch of Kerala police on Tuesday submitted a chargesheet before the Ernakulam First Class Judicial Magistrate Court in the case of alleged accident killing three people including former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and former Miss Kerala Runner-up Anjana Shajan.

In the chargesheet, police have arraigned eight people as accused.

The police have found that Abdul Rehman, the driver of the car in which the models were travelling, was under the influence of alcohol.

Police also arraigned Syju M Thankachan, driver of the car that allegedly chased the car of models as accused. They have also found that he chased the car of the models at a high speed with the wrong intention and believe that this was the reason for the alleged accident.

Roy Vayalat has also been arraigned as an accused. He is the hotel owner.

Ansi and Anjana had attended a DJ party which was held at Vayalat's hotel just before the accident.

In the chargesheet, police alleged that Roy Vayalat and Syju M Thankachan had compelled the models to stay at the hotel with the wrong intentions to which the models refused and rushed away from the hotel.

After that Syju M Thankachan chased them in his car and then the accident happened.

Other accused are the employees of the hotel. The alleged crime which they committed is the destruction of evidence, said the chargesheet.

2019 Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, first runner-up Anjana Shajan and a Thrissur native Mohammad Ashiq were killed in a car accident on November 1 at Chakkarapparambu in Kochi.

In the early hours of November 1, the car had first hit a two-wheeler and then crashed into a tree by the side of NH-66 at Chakkaraparambu.

Ansi and Anjana died on the spot while Ashiq succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Kochi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor