Ex-Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channi Moves Privilege Motion Against PM Modi

Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has filed a Breach of Privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This action comes after Modi shared on X (formerly Twitter) portions of BJP MP Anurag Thakur's speech that had been expunged from the official House records, along with a link to the full video of the speech.

Channi informed ANI, "I have submitted a Privilege Motion against the PM. I have written to the Lok Sabha Speaker to address the contempt of the House by the PM for tweeting and promoting Thakur’s objectionable remarks after they were expunged."

The controversy began when Thakur, during his speech, made disparaging comments about the caste of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi while discussing the caste census. Thakur’s remarks, including a comment about Gandhi's caste not being known, sparked a significant uproar in the House. The Speaker had to intervene and instruct Thakur to sit down so Gandhi could respond.

Earlier, Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Modi for sharing Thakur’s unedited speech. In response to Modi’s post linking to Thakur’s speech, Ramesh said, "Sansad TV has uploaded the unedited speech, and the non-biological Prime Minister has publicly shared and praised it."