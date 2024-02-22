EX-Samajwadi Party Leader Swami Prasad Maurya Launches Rashtriya Shoshit Samaaj Party Ahead of LS Polls 2024

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya officially introduced his new political party, the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaaj Party (RSSP), in Delhi on Thursday. This move comes in anticipation of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The launch of the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaaj Party follows Maurya's recent resignation from his MLC (Member of Legislative Council) seat and his decision to sever ties with the Samajwadi Party. Maurya's exit from the SP's primary membership and the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council was formalized on February 20, accompanied by the announcement of his new party.

On February 13, Maurya had resigned from the position of the SP's national general secretary, citing discrimination from the party leadership. He accused them of not defending him over his controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.

VIDEO | Former Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya) launches his political party -Rashtriya Shoshit Samaaj Party (RSSP) in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/tnRVadsZcu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 22, 2024

In a letter addressed to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya expressed his discontent, stating, "I got an opportunity to work with you. But after our talks on February 12 and my resignation (as national general secretary) on February 13, no initiative of any talks with me was taken, due to which I am resigning from the primary membership of the party." This letter was shared on his social media accounts.

Simultaneously, in a separate letter to the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Maurya stated, "I was elected as a Samajwadi Party member in the legislative council. As I have resigned from the primary membership of the party, I am also resigning as MLC (member of legislative council) on the basis of morality."

Maurya emphasied his principled stance, saying, "Whenever someone tried to attack the ideology, I made no delay in leaving my posts. It has been decided that on February 22 I will announce the new party at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi and will take the opinion of the workers and make a future strategy."