Ex-serviceman held for killing travel agent over business rivalry

New Delhi, June 7 An ex-serviceman has been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in connection with the murder of a travel agent in the Mori Gate area in the national capital.

The accused was running a bus service and when he learnt that the deceased was also in the process of opening bus service, the accused along with his aide, shot the victim dead.

According to a senior police official, the accused identified as Sanjesh Chauhan was apprehended in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh.

"The team of Inspector Shiv Kumar and ACP Attar Singh received a tip-off. They gathered the information and formed a team to apprehend the accused. Chauhan allegedly killed Akhilesh Tiwari, a travel agent, on February 7 in the Mori Gate area and has been absconding since then," said the official.

The official further stated that a non-bailable warrant was recently issued to Chauhan by a court.

"His movements were traced to Etawah. A team was sent, and he was arrested. Chauhan was operating four buses on the Delhi-Etawah-Kanpur route. The deceased, Akhilesh Tiwari, was a travel agent with an office in the Mori Gate area. He used to book tickets for the buses operated by Chauhan. Tiwari wanted to start his own bus service on the same route, which angered Chauhan. Additionally, Tiwari owed Chauhan Rs 1.5 lakh. Due to these factors, Chauhan murdered him," explained the official.

Chauhan, who retired from the Indian Army in January 2021, purchased four buses and began operating them on the Delhi-Etawah-Kanpur route.

Chauhan's associate, Baba, has already been arrested in connection with this case. Baba is a notorious criminal from Etawah and is involved in 50 criminal cases.

It has been learned that Chauhan is also involved in another case of causing harm and intimidation in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, in January 2023.



atk/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor