Ex-UP MLA sent to jail in extortion case

Banda (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 30 Brijesh Kumar Prajapati, former BJP MLA from Tindwari in Banda, along with his four supporters, has been sent to judicial custody by the special MPMLA court in Banda.

Brijesh Kumar Prajapati surrendered in front of Judge Garima Singh at MPMLA court in a case of 2018 in which he is accused of thrashing, threatening and extorting money from a mining officer, Shailendra Singh.

The former legislator was booked under sections 147, 148, 149, 342, 353, 504, 506 of IPC in the City Kotwali in this matter.

It was accused by the mining officer that Brijesh Kumar Prajapati, who was then BJP MLA, had summoned him to the circuit house where he was made captive, issued life threats, and manhandled. He had also accused Prajapati of extorting Rs 25 lakh from him.

Singh after being released from captivity had lodged the complaint.

Apart from Prajapati, his associates Devendra Prajapati Pappu, Manoj Prajapati Nilu, Lavkesh and Kuldeep have also been sent to jail.

Superintendent of Police Banda, Abhinandan said, "The matter pertains to 2018 in which a charge sheet has been filed. The matter is under trial in which all the five persons were sent to jail under judicial custody on Monday. "

Brijesh Prajapati had left the BJP prior to the elections and had joined the SP but he lost the recent Assembly polls.

