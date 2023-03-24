Excise Case: Court reserves order on Manish Sisodia bail in CBI case, pronouncement on March

New Delhi [India], March 24 : The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday reserved the order on the bail plea moved by Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Msh Sisodia in CBI's case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

The Special Judge MK Nagpal on Friday reserved the order on bail after counsel representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted brief written submissions and concerned Judgements, as directed by the court on the last date of the hearing. The CBI also submitted case dairy detail and several statements of witnesses in the matter.

The Court fixed the date 31st March for the pronouncement of the order in the bail matter.

Former Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Msh Sisodia in his bail petition in a trial court stated that no fruitful purpose would be served to keep him in custody as all the recoveries have already been made.

Sisodia also stated that he has joined the investigation as and when called for by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail. Sisodia further stated that he holds the important constitutional post of Deputy CM of Delhi and has deep roots in the society.

Central Bureau of Investigation represented by Advocate DP Singh opposed the Sisodia bail plea and said, if he is granted bail this will scuttle and compromise our investigation as the influence and interference are writs large.

CBI further said that Msh Sisodia said he destroyed phones because he wanted to upgrade. There was no upgradation done. According to us, he did this to destroy the chat. He (Msh Sisodia) might not be at a flight risk, but he is a definite risk who will destroy evidence, this cannot be ignored adding CBI while opposing the Sisodia bail plea.

CBI also submitted that between 14-17 March 2021 South Group was residing in Oberoi, they prepared a note, and took a printout. They got 36 pages of photocopies. There were meetings and the printout was done. As far as our case is concerned, do we find such money that comes from hawala sources, we can assume, it is not important, we have evidence to show that clauses were given and that the Group of Ministers, the report was prepared.

Rouse Avenue Court earlier while sending Sisodia to CBI remand directed that the interrogation of the accused during the remand period shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage shall be preserved by the CBI.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI and ED in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

Earlier, the trial court observed that the accused had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, but it has also been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation conducted and has thus, failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation conducted so far.

