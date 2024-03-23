Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Moves Delhi HC Challenging His Arrest and Remand Order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Delhi High Court to challenge his arrest and the remand order issued by the trial court on March 22nd.

According to his legal team, the plea filed in the Delhi High Court states that both the arrest and the remand order are illegal, and Kejriwal is entitled to immediate release from custody. An urgent hearing has been requested from the Acting Chief Justice, preferably by Sunday, March 24th, as ANI reported.

Kejriwal remains in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody until March 28, following his arrest on March 21st in connection with a money-laundering case linked to Delhi's now-defunct excise policy.