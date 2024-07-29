Excise Policy Case: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in relation to the excise policy case. The charge sheet was filed before a special CBI court located at Rouse Avenue, according to officials.

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged excise policy fraud. Although the Supreme Court granted him interim bail, he remains in custody due to a subsequent arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a related case.

The Supreme Court had previously granted Arvind Kejriwal interim bail in a money laundering case brought by the Enforcement Directorate. The court dismissed the State's argument that Kejriwal's ongoing judicial custody in the CBI's corruption case should prevent him from seeking similar relief in that case or in other pending cases across various states.

