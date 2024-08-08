Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Judicial Custody Extended Till August 20

The Rouse Avenue Court has extended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 20 in connection with the CBI's investigation into the excise policy case. Kejriwal, who is currently held at Tihar Jail, appeared via video conferencing for the proceedings.

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged excise policy fraud. Despite being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court, Kejriwal remains in custody due to a subsequent arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a related case.

The Supreme Court had previously provided interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case. The court dismissed the State's argument that his ongoing judicial custody in the CBI's corruption case should preclude him from seeking similar relief in that case or other pending cases across various states.

