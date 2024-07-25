Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till August 8

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 8 in the excise policy case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Kejriwal appeared before the court via video conferencing from Tihar Jail.

This extension follows an earlier ruling where Kejriwal's custody was extended until July 25.

Delhi Excise policy CBI case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extended the judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal till August 8. He was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail. pic.twitter.com/nWiWKYjc0G — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024

The case involves allegations of corruption and money laundering related to the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has since been scrapped. The policy, which aimed to grant licenses to liquor traders, is accused of enabling cartelisation and favouring certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has consistently denied these charges.

Following the scrapping of the policy, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kejriwal has been in jail since March 21, facing allegations in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy. He is also under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). On May 10, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He returned to prison on June 2.