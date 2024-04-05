Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Allows CBI To Interrogate K Kavitha in Tihar Jail

On Friday, a court granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, in Tihar jail.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 as part of an investigation into money laundering associated with the purported excise policy scandal.

The court's decision was made in response to a request filed by the CBI, seeking authorization to interrogate Kavitha while she is in judicial custody. Kavitha had urged the court on Thursday for enlarging her on interim bail on account of her 16-year-old son's exams for which he needed his mother's moral and emotional support.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who presides over cases involving the ED and the CBI, granted permission for the agencies to interrogate Kavitha. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is accused of playing a significant role in the "South Group", purportedly involved in offering kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. This was allegedly in exchange for a substantial portion of liquor licenses in the national capital. She was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days as of last Tuesday.