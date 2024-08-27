Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Judicial Custody Till September 3

A Delhi court has extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until September 3 in connection with a corruption case involving the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued the extension after Kejriwal appeared before the court via video conference, following the expiration of his previous judicial custody.

The court is presently considering arguments regarding the decision to take cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI has alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised Rs 90 lakhs to each candidate in 40 constituencies during the Goa Assembly elections. The agency also claims that AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, who oversaw the Goa election campaign, was responsible for managing all related expenditures.

