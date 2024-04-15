Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody of K Kavitha Till April 23

On Monday, a Delhi court ruled to remand BRS leader K Kavitha, who was arrested in connection with a corruption case associated with the purported Delhi excise policy scam, to judicial custody until April 23. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested from Tihar Jail, where she had been detained following her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The CBI produced the accused before the court on expiry of her three-day police custody granted earlier by the judge and sought her JC. The CBI told the court that she was not required for further custodial interrogation. Advocate Nitesh Rana, representing Kavitha along with Deepak Nagar, opposed the police plea, saying the grounds were not sufficient to keep her in custody since she is no longer required for custodial interrogation.

Recently, CBI officials interrogated Kavitha within the confines of the prison, having secured authorization from a special court. The questioning centered around WhatsApp conversations extracted from the mobile phone of co-accused Buchi Babu, along with documentation concerning a land transaction. These inquiries stem from allegations suggesting a payment of Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), purportedly aimed at influencing the excise policy in favor of a liquor lobby within the national capital.



