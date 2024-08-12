Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Grants CBI 15 Days To Get Sanctions To Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal

A Delhi court has given the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) 15 days to secure the necessary approvals to proceed with the prosecution of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in connection with the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja has granted the central agency until August 27 to obtain the required sanctions for the prosecution, following the CBI's update that the approvals from the relevant authorities have not yet been received.

The CBI had earlier secured sanctions to investigate them in the case. Pathak, a senior member of the Aam Aadmi Party's political affairs committee and a close associate of Kejriwal, is involved in the case. On August 8, the judge had extended Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 20.

