Excise policy case: Delhi HC grants bail to bizman Sarath Reddy on medical grounds

New Delhi, May 9 The Delhi High Court has granted bail to businessman P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, accused in a money laundering case in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, on medical grounds.

On granting bail, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that the sick and weak holds the right to proper and effective treatment.

The judge said that decent and basic treatment can be given to the accused in jail, but the current case requires specialised treatment and monitoring, which the court cannot expect.

Since there was also no material on record showing Reddy as a flight risk, the court said that his health is in bad condition and he qualifies as sick/infirm to be released on bail.

The judge however, imposed certain conditions such as not allowing Reddy to travel without permission or tamper with evidence, surrendering his passport, appearing before the investigation officer whenever asked and keeping his mobile phone in working condition.

Justice Sharma also made it clear that the order was passed in view of the accused's medical condition without going into the merits of the case and shall not be taken as a precedent.

Reddy was granted bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.

Backing up Reddy, his counsel Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said that medical records showed he was "sick and infirm" and was entitled to bail under Section 45 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court said: "It is also a settled proposition that right to life is facet of Fundamental Right enshrined by the Constitution. Right to live with dignity includes right to live a healthy life. The person who is sick or infirm has a right to have adequate and effective treatment.

"Though jails and designated hospitals provide good basic treatment, but we cannot expect them to provide specialised treatment and monitoring as required in the present case."



spr/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor